Gonzalez’s single leads Lynchburg to 4-3 win over Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Oscar Gonzalez hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Lynchburg Hillcats to a 4-3 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Wednesday.

The single by Gonzalez capped a three-run inning and gave the Hillcats a 4-1 lead after Nolan Jones drew a bases-loaded walk earlier in the inning.

Fayetteville answered in the bottom of the inning when Jonathan Arauz hit an RBI double, bringing home Jacob Meyers to get within two.

The Woodpeckers saw their comeback attempt come up short after Scott Manea hit an RBI single, bringing home Colton Shaver in the ninth inning to cut the Lynchburg lead to 4-3.

Robert Broom (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Fayetteville starter Enoli Paredes (1-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Stranding 15 men on base, the Woodpeckers did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss.