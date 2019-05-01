Reks’ double leads Tulsa to 7-2 win over Midland

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Zach Reks hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Tulsa Drillers to a 7-2 win over the Midland RockHounds in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The double by Reks scored Omar Estevez and Jared Walker to give the Drillers a 4-2 lead.

Andre Scrubb (2-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Trey Cochran-Gill (0-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

The Drillers swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 4-0.