Vavra, Morgan lift Asheville over Hagerstown 7-5

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Terrin Vavra singled three times, scoring two runs as the Asheville Tourists defeated the Hagerstown Suns 7-5 on Wednesday.

Luke Morgan doubled and singled twice with two RBIs for Asheville.

Down 2-1 in the second, Hagerstown went out in front when Nic Perkins hit a two-run triple.

Leading 5-4, the Tourists extended their lead in the seventh inning when Will Golsan hit a two-run double.

The Suns saw their comeback attempt come up short after Gilbert Lara hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Asheville lead to 7-5.

Starter Ryan Feltner (1-2) got the win while Jackson Stoeckinger (1-1) took the loss in relief in the South Atlantic League game.

Lara was a triple short of the cycle, driving home two runs for the Suns.