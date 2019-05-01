Shew leads Memphis to 5-1 win over New Orleans

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Anthony Shew pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings, leading the Memphis Redbirds over the New Orleans Baby Cakes in a 5-1 win on Wednesday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Redbirds and a three-game winning streak for the Baby Cakes.

Shew (1-0) allowed three hits while striking out four and walking one to pick up the win.

Memphis broke a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth when Lane Thomas hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Max Schrock.

The Baby Cakes cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Deven Marrero hit an RBI double, driving in Gabriel Guerrero.

The Redbirds later tacked on three runs in the ninth, including a double by Tommy Edman that scored Schrock.

Elieser Hernandez (0-1) went six innings, allowing two runs and seven hits while striking out nine in the Pacific Coast League game.