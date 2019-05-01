Cabrera leads Jupiter to 1-0 win over Bradenton

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Edward Cabrera struck out 13 over 6 2/3 innings, leading the Jupiter Hammerheads over the Bradenton Marauders in a 1-0 win on Wednesday. The win snapped an 11-game losing streak for the Hammerheads and a four-game winning streak for the Marauders.

Cabrera (2-1) picked up the win after he allowed two hits.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the fifth inning. After hitting a single, Connor Grant advanced to second on an error, went to third on a flyout by B.J. Lopez, and then scored on an error.

Domingo Robles (2-4) went seven innings, allowing one run and five hits to take the tough loss in the Florida State League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

The Marauders were held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the Hammerheads' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Bradenton is 4-1 against Jupiter this season.