Figueroa hits walk-off single, Mexico beats Durango 5-4

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Carlos Figueroa hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Diablos Rojos del Mexico topped the Generales de Durango 5-4 on Wednesday.

Armando Araiza scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt.

After the Generales scored two runs in the top of the seventh, Mexico tied the game 4-4 in the eighth when Jesus Fabela scored on an error.

Reliever Nathanael Santiago (3-1) picked up the win after he struck out one over one scoreless inning. Rafael Diaz (0-2) allowed one run and got one out in the Mexican League game.

Kenny Wilson homered and doubled, driving in three runs for the Generales.