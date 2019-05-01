Pollock to undergo surgery for infection in right elbow

Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder A.J. Pollock catches a fly ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Cole Hamels during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Chicago. AP Photo

Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder A.J. Pollock will need surgery because of an infection in his surgically repaired right elbow.

Manager Dave Roberts says Pollock will undergo the operation on Thursday. Roberts had no timeline on how long Pollock will be sidelined but acknowledged "it's going to be a little bit." Roberts says he expects Pollock back this season.

The former All-Star and Gold Glove winner bumped his elbow over the weekend in Chicago, leading to an infection in his bursa sac. Roberts says doctors are unable to treat the infection only with antibiotics because Pollock has a plate in his elbow from an operation in 2016. The plate will be removed and Roberts says the structure of Pollock's elbow is good.

The 31-year-old Pollock signed a $55 million, four-year contract with the Dodgers in the offseason but has struggled at the plate. He is batting .223 (23 for 109) with two home runs and 14 RBIs in 28 games.

Pollock originally fractured his elbow diving for a ball in a 2010 exhibition game. A plate and screw were inserted in the elbow but Pollock re-injured his elbow in 2016 and was forced to undergo a similar surgery.