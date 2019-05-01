Junis expected to start as Royals host the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (19-9, first in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (9-20, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Wednesday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryne Stanek (0-0, 1.20 ERA, .87 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Royals: Jakob Junis (0-2, 5.57 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals and Tampa Bay Rays will square off in a doubleheader Wednesday.

The Royals are 6-10 in home games. The Kansas City pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 5.39. Brad Keller leads the team with a 4.07 ERA.

The Rays are 10-2 in road games. Tampa Bay has a collective on-base percentage of .336, good for fourth in the American League. Tommy Pham leads the club with a mark of .416. The Rays won the last meeting 8-5. Yonny Chirinos secured his fourth victory and Ji-Man Choi went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Keller registered his third loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adalberto Mondesi leads the Royals with 24 RBIs and is batting .287. Hunter Dozier is 15-for-33 with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with 13 extra base hits and is slugging .596. Austin Meadows is 18-for-40 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .234 batting average, 5.94 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Rays: 5-5, .233 batting average, 4.02 ERA

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Brian Flynn: 10-day IL (elbow), Lucas Duda: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).

Rays Injuries: Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 10-day IL (thumb), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Matt Duffy: 10-day IL (back).