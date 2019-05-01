Schwarz’s double leads Stockton to 5-3 win over Visalia

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- JJ Schwarz hit a run-scoring double in the second inning, leading the Stockton Ports to a 5-3 win over the Visalia Rawhide on Tuesday.

The double by Schwarz, part of a three-run inning, gave the Ports a 1-0 lead before Nick Allen hit a two-run double later in the inning.

The Ports added to their lead in the third when Lazaro Armenteros hit a two-run home run.

Visalia saw its comeback attempt come up short after Mark Karaviotis hit an RBI single in the ninth inning to help cut the Stockton lead to 5-3.

Jeremy Eierman doubled and singled for Stockton.

Jake Bray (1-0) got the win in relief while Visalia starter Shumpei Yoshikawa (0-1) took the loss in the California League game.

Despite the loss, Visalia is 4-2 against Stockton this season.