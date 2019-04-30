Dorow’s single leads Down East to 7-4 win over Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Ryan Dorow hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Down East Wood Ducks to a 7-4 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Tuesday.

The single by Dorow started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Wood Ducks a 5-4 lead. Later in the inning, Dorow scored on an error and Julio Pablo Martinez hit a sacrifice fly.

Demarcus Evans (2-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Tyler Peyton (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

With the win, Down East remains undefeated (5-0) against Myrtle Beach this season.