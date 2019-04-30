Aguilar’s single leads Carolina over Salem in 10 innings

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Ryan Aguilar hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Carolina Mudcats to a 3-2 win over the Salem Red Sox on Tuesday.

Joantgel Segovia scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

Michael Petersen (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Jake Cosart (0-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Pedro Castellanos doubled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Red Sox.