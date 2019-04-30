Deal, Ramos lift Florida over Lakeland 5-1

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) -- Jefrey Ramos hit a three-run home run and had two hits, driving in four, and Hayden Deal threw six scoreless innings as the Florida Fire Frogs topped the Lakeland Flying Tigers 5-1 on Tuesday.

Deal (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out eight while allowing three hits.

Florida got on the board first with a run in the fourth inning. After hitting a double with two outs, Greyson Jenista scored on a single by Ramos.

The Fire Frogs later tacked on four runs in the sixth when Jenista hit an RBI single and then scored on a three-run home run by Ramos to secure the victory.

Elvin Rodriguez (2-2) went six innings, allowing five runs and eight hits while striking out five in the Florida State League game.

Brady Policelli doubled twice, also stealing a base for the Flying Tigers.