Holy crap: Why would someone pay $200 for a Derby winner’s poo?

Is that ...? Yes, it is. Poo. Preserved in epoxy resin. Silver Charm’s poo to be exact. And it can be yours for $200. Proceeds benefit Old Friends, the Thoroughbred retirement farm where the 1997 Kentucky Derby champion lives now.

In Kentucky, “meadow muffins” are pretty much a dime a dozen. So it takes something special to make one worth $200.

Yep, you read that right: $200 for horse poo.

What, is it made of silver or something? Close ... it’s made from Kentucky Derby winner Silver Charm.

And it’s available online from the wacky dudes at Kentucky for Kentucky. They went on sale May 1.

Each jar, created by artist Coleman Larkin, comes with a card authenticating the contents as a genuine “Ky Derby Turd.” Photo provided

“Introducing Derby Turds, the first in a Dixieland Preserves line of bizarro Southern resin encapsulations by Kentucky artist Coleman Larkin,” according to the web site, kyforky.com.

The 1997 Derby winner, who is retired from stud duty, lives now at Old Friends Farm in Georgetown, and sales of the poo will benefit the Thoroughbred retirement facility. Supplies (at least of the preserved version) are limited.

Silver Charm stood before fans during an open house at Old Friends Farm in 2014. Silver Charm, the 1997 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner, is retired from breeding to Old Friends, a farm for retired Thoroughbreds. Charles Bertram Herald-Leader

Larking “harvested” the, um, offerings and then preserved them in epoxy resin. They come in a 16-ounce mason jar with a tag authenticating them.

So you can tell them apart from the generic ones littering the bluegrass.

“It’s a very long, very ridiculous procedure,” Larkin said in a statement. “The most difficult step is probably the one where I have to ask the type of people that own million-dollar Thoroughbreds if I can please have some horse turds to put in jars.”