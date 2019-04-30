Colts add Spencer Ware to running back stable

The Indianapolis Colts have signed veteran running back Spencer Ware.

He's the third veteran free agent Indy has signed this offseason. At 5-foot-10, 229 pounds, Ware gives the Colts' backfield a bigger back than the others currently on the roster.

Seattle drafted Ware in the sixth round in 2013 draft out of LSU. He played one season in Seattle before leaving in 2015 for Kansas City, where he spent the last three seasons.

Ware has 340 carries, 1,580 yards rushing and 11 scoring runs in his career. He also has 59 receptions for 676 yards and two scores.

Indy waived safety Isaiah Johnson, defensive tackle DeShawn Williams and receiver James Wright.