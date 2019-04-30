Baldwin’s single leads San Jose to 3-1 win over Inland Empire

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Logan Baldwin hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the San Jose Giants to a 3-1 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Monday. With the victory, the Giants snapped a six-game losing streak.

Jean Angomas scored on the play to give the Giants a 2-1 lead after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a ground out by Manuel Geraldo.

The Giants tacked on another run in the ninth when Angomas hit an RBI single, scoring Chris Corbett.

Sandro Cabrera (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Andrew Wantz (2-2) took the loss in the California League game.

Leonardo Rivas homered and singled for the 66ers.