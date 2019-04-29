Urias’ triple leads El Paso over Fresno in 10 innings

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Luis Urias hit an RBI triple in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the El Paso Chihuahuas to a 7-6 win over the Fresno Grizzlies on Monday.

Michael Gettys scored the go-ahead run on the triple after he started the inning on second. Later in the inning, El Paso added insurance runs when Josh Naylor hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Austin Allen.

Fresno attempted a comeback in the bottom of the inning, scoring on a double-play groundout by Jacob Wilson that brought home Andrew Stevenson. In the following at-bat, Yadiel Hernandez hit a solo home run to cut the El Paso lead to 7-6. However, the rally ended when Gerardo Reyes struck Brandon Snyder out to end the game.

The Chihuahuas tied the game 4-4 in the ninth when Jason Vosler hit an RBI single, scoring Allen as part of a two-run inning.

Reyes (1-1) got the win in relief while Austin Adams (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Grizzlies, Hernandez homered twice and singled twice, scoring three runs while also driving in three.