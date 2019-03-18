Hot prospect Remi Oudin key to Reims’ resurgence

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 20-19 file picture PSG's Neymar, left, fights for the ball with Reims' Remi Oudin during the French League One soccer match between Paris-Saint-Germain and Reims at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France. Fifth-placed Reims's excellent run in the French league is largely due to the performances of 22-year-old Remi Oudin, a versatile attacking midfielder with an impressive left foot and a great touch. Michel Euler, File AP Photo