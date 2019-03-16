‘Rookie’ Kikuchi in spotlight in major league debut in Japan

Seattle Mariners pitcher Yusei Kikuchi speaks during a press conference in Tokyo, Saturday, March 16, 2019. Just as he was adjusting to life in the United States, Kikuchi is back in Japan getting ready to make his Major League pitching debut in front of a sellout crowd at Tokyo Dome. Kikuchi will be on the mound in Game 2 of the MarinersÅf season-opening series in Japan. Toru Takahashi AP Photo