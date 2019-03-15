Columbus hosts conference foe Carolina

Carolina Hurricanes (38-24-7, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (39-28-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)
Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Columbus faces Carolina in Eastern Conference play.
The Blue Jackets are 15-9-1 against the rest of their division. Columbus has given up 28 power-play goals, killing 84.8 percent of opponent chances.
The Hurricanes are 20-16-4 in Eastern Conference play. Carolina leads the Eastern Conference shooting 34.7 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals. In their last meeting on Jan. 4, Carolina won 4-2. Sebastian Aho recorded a team-high 2 points for the Hurricanes.
TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Anderson leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-17 in 70 games played this season. Zachary Werenski has totaled one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.
Blue Jackets: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.
Blue Jackets Injuries: None listed.
Hurricanes Injuries: Micheal Ferland: day to day (upper body), Calvin de Haan: out indefinitely (upper body).
