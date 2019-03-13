AP source: Nats, lefty reliever Sipp agree to $1.25M deal

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2018, file photo, Houston Astros relief pitcher Tony Sipp throws against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning in Game 3 of a baseball American League Championship Series, in Houston. A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that left-handed reliever Tony Sipp and the Washington Nationals have agreed in principle on a one-year contract that guarantees $1.25 million and includes a mutual option for 2020. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday, March 13, 2019, because the deal was pending the successful completion of a physical exam. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo