Kuemper’s 39 saves lead Arizona past St. Louis 3-1

By DAVID SOLOMON Associated Press

March 12, 2019 09:39 PM

Arizona Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza, right, is congratulated by Brad Richardson after scoring during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in St. Louis. The Coyotes won 3-1.
Arizona Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza, right, is congratulated by Brad Richardson after scoring during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in St. Louis. The Coyotes won 3-1. Jeff Roberson AP Photo
ST. LOUIS

Richard Panik and Vinnie Hinostroza scored to help the Arizona Coyotes beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 on Tuesday.

Darcy Kuemper made 39 saves just one night after he allowed four goals on 16 shots before he was pulled during the second period of Arizona's 7-1 loss in Chicago. He has won 10 of his last 12 starts to improve to 23-16-5 this season.

The Coyotes have won 12 of 16 to move one point ahead of Minnesota for the final Western Conference wild card.

Jaden Schwartz scored for St. Louis, and Jordan Binnington stopped 19 shots.

