Jackson leads Akron past Miami (Ohio) 80-51 in MAC tourney

Loren Cristian Jackson had 25 points as Akron romped past Miami (Ohio) 80-51 in the Mid-American Conference Tourney first round on Monday night. Daniel Utomi added 20 points for the Zips.
Jackson hit 5 of 7 3-pointers. He added six assists.
Jimond Ivey had 14 points and six assists for Akron (17-15). Tyler Cheese added six rebounds.
Akron posted a season-high 17 3-pointers. Meanwhile, the RedHawks' 25.0 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by an Akron opponent this season.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
Nike Sibande had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the RedHawks (15-17).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Comments