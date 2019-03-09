Harvard uses free throws to get past Columbia in OT, 83-81

Bryce Aiken and Justin Bassey each converted a pair of free throws in the closing seconds of overtime to lift Harvard to an 83-81 win over Columbia in the regular season finale on Saturday night.
Harvard (17-10, 10-4) entered the weekend with a chance to clinch a second-straight Ivy League title for the first time since 2015, but a 72-59 loss at Cornell gave Yale the regular season title and the No. 1 seed into the Ivy League tournament.
Harvard's Noah Kirkwood hit two free throws with 18 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 67-67 and force overtime. Danilo Djuricic dunked three times in overtime, turning one into a 3-point play, and Christian Juzang added a 3-pointer to give the Crimson 79-76 lead with 33 seconds left. Gabe Stefanini scored to get Columbia within one, but Aikin converted two free throws with 18 seconds left and Bassey added two more with :07 on the clock to make it a five-point advantage before Stefanini hit a late 3 to set the final margin.
Aiken hit 6 of 11 from deep and 10 of 11 from the line to lead Harvard with 36 points.
Patrick Tape finished with 18 points and Stefanini added 16 off the bench for the Lions (10-18, 5-9).
