North Dakota State has 1st individual Division I champion

North Dakota State has its first individual Division I champion in any sport.
That happened Friday night when Payton Otterdahl won the shot put at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships in Birmingham, Alabama.
Otterdahl's toss of 71 feet, 2.75 inches on his first throw was good enough to win by a margin of nearly 27 inches. He came within 1 inch of the NCAA meet record.
Otterdahl said he wanted to start off with a big throw and "let everyone else know they were competing for second."
The senior from Rosemount, Minnesota, holds the all-time collegiate indoor record at 71 feet, 6.5 inches.
Otterdahl competes Saturday in the weight throw, where he is ranked No. 1. Only one other athlete has won both NCAA indoor throwing events.
