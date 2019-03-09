Duke’s Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett contend for Wooden Award

FILE - At left, in a Jan. 28, 2019, file photo, Duke's RJ Barrett (5) dunks against Notre Dame during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, in South Bend, Ind. At right, in a Jan. 19, 2019, file photo, Duke's Zion Williamson (1) drives to the basket against Virginia during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, in Durham, N.C. Duke freshmen RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson are 1-2 in the league in scoring. They could end up that way for top ACC player, too. File AP Photo