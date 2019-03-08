Iona defeats St. Peter’s 73-71 in MAAC tourney

E.J. Crawford and Tajuan Agee scored 26 points apiece as Iona narrowly beat St. Peter's 73-71 in the Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Friday night.
Rickey McGill had 18 points for Iona (15-15).
Davauhnte Turner had 23 points for the Peacocks (10-22). KC Ndefo added 12 points and four blocks. Samuel Idowu had 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.
