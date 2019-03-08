Raiders sign S Erik Harris to 2-year deal

The Oakland Raiders have signed safety Erik Harris to a two-year contract.
Harris was eligible to become a restricted free agent next week before agreeing to the new deal Friday that reportedly is worth up to $6.5 million with $2.5 million in guaranteed money.
Harris started his professional career in the CFL. He was mostly a special teams player in 2016 with New Orleans and 2017 in Oakland with just five defensive snaps those years.
Harris then emerged as a more regular contributor for the Raiders last season. He started four games and played 429 snaps on defense, while remaining a key special teams player. Harris had 49 tackles, two interceptions and seven passes defensed last season.
