Seattle pulls away in OT to beat CSU Bakersfield 63-57

Terrell Brown had 11 points, 11 rebounds and five assists to help Seattle beat Cal State Bakersfield 63-57 in overtime on Thursday night.
Morgan Means scored four of his 14 points in the extra period for the Redhawks, who outscored CSU Bakersfield 9-3 in overtime. Delante Jones scored 15 points and Mattia Da Campo added 13 for Seattle (17-13, 5-10 Western Athletic Conference), which has won four of its last five games.
Jarkel Joiner scored 12 points and Rickey Holden had 11 for CSU Bakersfield (16-13, 7-8). James Suber chipped in nine points and 14 rebounds.
Brown made a pair of free throws with four seconds left in regulation to force overtime tied at 54.
The Roadrunners travel to Utah Valley while Seattle hosts Grand Canyon in the regular-season finales on Saturday.
