Russell carries Louisiana-Lafayette past UALR 77-72

Cedric Russell had a career-high 34 points as Louisiana-Lafayette edged past Arkansas-Little Rock 77-72 on Thursday night.
Russell shot 9 for 11 from the foul line.
P.J. Hardy had 15 points for Louisiana-Lafayette (18-12, 9-8 Sun Belt Conference). Marcus Stroman added eight assists.
Nikola Maric had 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Trojans (10-20, 5-12), whose losing streak reached five games. Rayjon Tucker added 19 points and eight rebounds. Kris Bankston had 13 points and eight rebounds.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
The Ragin' Cajuns improve to 2-0 against the Trojans on the season. Louisiana-Lafayette defeated Arkansas-Little Rock 75-61 on Jan. 5. Louisiana-Lafayette finishes out the regular season against Arkansas State on the road on Saturday. Arkansas-Little Rock finishes out the regular season against Louisiana-Monroe at home on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Comments