Megan Rapinoe looks toward NWSL season, World Cup

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2019, file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe reacts after scoring goal during the first half of SheBelieves Cup soccer match against the Japan in Chester, Pa. Just a bit of fine tuning and Rapinoe will be ready for the World Cup. While she’s physically fine at this point, Rapinoe said she isn’t as “sharp” as she’d like to be. Chris Szagola, File AP Photo