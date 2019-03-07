Ravens get jump on free agency, sign TE Boyle for 3 years

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2018, file photo, Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle runs against the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game, in Baltimore. The Ravens have signed Nick Boyle to a three-year contract, the latest in a series of moves by first-year general manager Eric DeCosta during a busy offseason. Though Boyle has not scored a touchdown over his four NFL seasons, the 6-foot-4, 270-pounder has value that transcends catches and scores. Rich Schultz, File AP Photo