Bracey scores 21 to lift Louisiana Tech past FAU 72-69

DaQuan Bracey had 21 points as Louisiana Tech broke its eight-game road losing streak, narrowly beating Florida Atlantic 72-69 on Wednesday night.
Bracey made 4 of 6 3-pointers.
Amorie Archibald had 16 points for Louisiana Tech (19-12, 9-9 Conference USA). Anthony Duruji added 14 points and eight rebounds. Mubarak Muhammed had 10 points for the road team.
Karlis Silins had 19 points for the Owls (17-13, 8-9). Anthony Adger added 17 points. Xavian Stapleton had 16 points and seven rebounds.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
The Bulldogs evened the season series against the Owls with the win. Florida Atlantic defeated Louisiana Tech 69-61 on Jan. 31. Florida Atlantic finishes out the regular season against Marshall on the road on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Comments