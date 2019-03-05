Duke’s Williamson out for 4th straight game with knee injury

Duke star freshman Zion Williamson will miss his fourth straight game because of a mild right knee sprain.
The school made the announcement about four hours before the fourth-ranked Blue Devils play host to Wake Forest in their home finale Tuesday night.
Williamson was hurt in the opening minute of an 88-72 loss to North Carolina on Feb. 20. He planted his foot while dribbling and his left shoe tore apart.
Duke is 2-1 in full games without him, beating Syracuse and Miami but losing at Virginia Tech.
Williamson ranks second in the league in scoring, averaging 21.6 points. He also ranks among the league leaders in rebounding, shooting percentage and steals.
