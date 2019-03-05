2 Austrian cyclists suspended by UCI amid doping probe

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016, Georg Preidler of Austria competes in the men's road cycling individual time trial at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Professional cycling team Groupama-FDJ said Monday March 4, 2019, that Preidler has admitted to blood doping related to a case which began with the arrests of five skiers. Pool File Photo via AP Bryn Lennon