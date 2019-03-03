University gets nearly $1 million to revive baseball program

The University of Akron has received a nearly $1 million gift from a former university baseball player and his wife to help revive its baseball program.
The Akron Beacon Journal reports the university announced the gift from William and Mary Skeeles in a campus newsletter last week.
The university says the money will go toward renovating the baseball stadium's playing surface as part of a $2 million project to improve the Zips' stadium.
The baseball program will return in 2020.
Former UA President Scott Scarborough ended baseball as a varsity sport in July 2015 as part of the school's $40 million in budget cuts.
George Van Horne, senior associate athletics director for development and marketing, called the improvements to the field a recruiting advantage for the program.
