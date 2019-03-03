Reynolds scores 12 to lift Manhattan past Quinnipiac 62-58

Tyler Reynolds registered 12 points as Manhattan edged past Quinnipiac 62-58 on Sunday.
Warren Williams had 11 points for Manhattan (10-20, 8-10 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Nehemiah Mack added 10 points and seven rebounds. Tykei Greene had seven rebounds for the visiting team.
Rich Kelly had 17 points for the Bobcats (16-13, 11-7). Cameron Young added 16 points and six rebounds. Abdulai Bundu had seven rebounds.
The Jaspers evened the season series against the Bobcats with the win. Quinnipiac defeated Manhattan 63-59 on Jan. 3. The Jaspers and the Bobcats next take the floor in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Comments