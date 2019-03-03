Sports

Torino moves into contention for Europa League places

The Associated Press

March 03, 2019 07:46 AM

Torino's Andrea Belotti, center, controls the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Torino and Chievo Verona, at the Olimpico Grande Torino stadium in Turin, Italy, Sunday, March 3, 2019.
Torino's Andrea Belotti, center, controls the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Torino and Chievo Verona, at the Olimpico Grande Torino stadium in Turin, Italy, Sunday, March 3, 2019. ANSA via AP Alessandro Di Marco
Torino's Andrea Belotti, center, controls the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Torino and Chievo Verona, at the Olimpico Grande Torino stadium in Turin, Italy, Sunday, March 3, 2019. ANSA via AP Alessandro Di Marco
ROME

Torino moved into contention for the Europa League places with a 3-0 win over last-placed Chievo Verona on Sunday.

All three goals came late: a 76th-minute strike from Andrea Belotti followed by stoppage-time efforts from Tomas Rincon and Simone Zaza.

Torino stretched its unbeaten run to six matches and is seventh, which could hold a Europa League qualifying berth.

Chievo has won only once in the league this season.

  Comments  