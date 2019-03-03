Cleveland and Orlando meet for conference battle

Orlando Magic (30-34, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (15-48, 14th in the Eastern Conference)
Cleveland; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Cleveland and Orlando square off at the Quicken Loans Arena.
The Cavaliers are 11-30 in Eastern Conference games. Cleveland is 4-35 in games decided by at least 10 points.
The Magic are 13-18 on the road. Orlando averages 44.7 rebounds per game and is 17-11 when grabbing more rebounds than opponents. The two teams meet for the second time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Love leads the Cavaliers with 2.4 made 3-pointers and averages 18.6 points while shooting 38.7 percent from beyond the arc. Collin Sexton has averaged 19.1 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 38.9 percent over the last 10 games for Cleveland.
Nikola Vucevic leads the Magic scoring 20.5 points and grabbing 12.1 rebounds. Terrence Ross has averaged 17.4 points and added 4.2 rebounds while shooting 38.9 percent over the last 10 games for Orlando.
LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 8-2, averaging 113.9 points, 49.4 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.4 points on 42.2 percent shooting.
Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 108.9 points, 45.8 rebounds, 24 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points on 48.9 percent shooting.
Cavaliers Injuries: John Henson: out (wrist), Tristan Thompson: out (foot), Ante Zizic: day to day (concussion), Kevin Love: day to day (rest).
Magic Injuries: Mo Bamba: out (left tibia fracture), Markelle Fultz: out (shoulder/wrist), Timofey Mozgov: out (knee).
