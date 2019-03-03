Leonard and the Raptors visit the Pistons

Toronto Raptors (46-17, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (30-31, seventh in the Eastern Conference)
Detroit; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Kawhi Leonard leads Toronto into a matchup with Detroit. He currently ranks seventh in the NBA scoring 27.0 points per game.
The Pistons are 21-19 in conference matchups. Detroit ranks eighth in the league giving up 107.8 points per game and holding opponents to 46.9 percent shooting.
The Raptors have gone 28-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 114.3 points per game and shooting 47 percent. The Pistons defeated the Raptors 106-104 in their last meeting on Nov. 14. Blake Griffin led Detroit with 30 points and Leonard paced Toronto scoring 26 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Drummond is shooting 52.9 percent and averaging 17.4 points. Griffin has averaged 6.3 assists and 22.1 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.
Leonard has shot 49.4 percent and is averaging 27 points for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam has averaged 20.8 points and added 7.2 rebounds while shooting 48.8 percent over the last 10 games for Toronto.
LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 9-1, averaging 117.4 points, 45.3 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points on 45.2 percent shooting.
Pistons: 8-2, averaging 116.4 points, 45.3 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.3 points on 45.4 percent shooting.
Pistons Injuries: None listed.
Raptors Injuries: Fred VanVleet: out (left thumb soreness).
