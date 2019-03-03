Clippers host the Knicks for out-of-conference matchup

New York Knicks (13-49, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (35-29, seventh in the Western Conference)
Los Angeles; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and New York square off in non-conference action.
The Clippers are 17-12 on their home court. Los Angeles is third in the Western Conference shooting 37.9 percent from downtown, led by Danilo Gallinari shooting 42.5 percent from 3-point range.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
The Knicks are 7-24 on the road. New York is the worst team in the Eastern Conference recording only 20 assists per game, led by Dennis Smith Jr. averaging 6.6. The two teams meet for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Montrezl Harrell is averaging 16.2 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Clippers. Lou Williams has averaged 22.9 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 42.1 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.
Smith Jr. is averaging 15.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Knicks. Mitchell Robinson is shooting 66.7 percent and has averaged 11.3 points over the last 10 games for New York.
LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 3-7, averaging 107.5 points, 46.8 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 7.2 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points on 45.1 percent shooting.
Clippers: 6-4, averaging 113.6 points, 44.5 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points on 46.2 percent shooting.
Clippers Injuries: Wilson Chandler: day to day (quad), Luc Mbah a Moute: out (knee).
Knicks Injuries: DeAndre Jordan: day to day (ankle), Frank Ntilikina: out (groin), Mario Hezonja: out (left leg contusion).
Comments