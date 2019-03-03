Chicago and Atlanta face off for conference matchup

Atlanta Hawks (21-42, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (18-45, 13th in the Eastern Conference)
Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Chicago and Atlanta will play at the United Center.
The Bulls have gone 7-24 in home games. Chicago is 6-8 in one-possession games.
The Hawks have gone 10-23 away from home. Atlanta is 4-27 in games decided by at least 10 points. The Bulls defeated the Hawks 168-161 in their last meeting on March 1. Zach LaVine led Chicago with 47 points and Trae Young paced Atlanta scoring 49 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Otto Porter Jr. leads the Bulls averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers and scoring 19.8 points per game while shooting 52.2 percent from beyond the arc. LaVine is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers and 27.4 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.
John Collins leads the Hawks averaging 19.5 points and has added 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Dewayne Dedmon has averaged 7.2 rebounds and added 12.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Atlanta.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 118.2 points, 46.1 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.8 points on 46.2 percent shooting.
Bulls: 6-4, averaging 121 points, 45.5 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points on 48.7 percent shooting.
Bulls Injuries: Wendell Carter Jr.: out (left thumb), Denzel Valentine: out for season (ankle), Chandler Hutchison: out (right toe fracture), Zach LaVine: day to day (back).
Hawks Injuries: Omari Spellman: out (left ankle), Kevin Huerter: day to day (back), Alex Len: day to day (knee), Vince Carter: day to day (knee), Miles Plumlee: out (left knee pain), Taurean Prince: out (personal), John Collins: day to day (illness).
