Lillard and the Trail Blazers visit the Hornets

Portland Trail Blazers (38-24, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (29-33, eighth in the Eastern Conference)
Charlotte; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard leads Portland into a matchup with Charlotte. He currently ranks tenth in the league averaging 25.9 points per game.
The Hornets are 20-12 on their home court. Charlotte is 19-14 in games decided by 10 points or more.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
The Trail Blazers are 14-16 on the road. Portland ranks seventh in the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 36.1 percent as a team from deep this season. Seth Curry paces them shooting 45.9 percent from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Zeller leads the Hornets with 6.9 rebounds and averages 10.2 points. Marvin Williams is shooting 45.1 percent and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.
Lillard leads the Trail Blazers averaging 6.4 assists while scoring 25.9 points per game. CJ McCollum has averaged 3.4 assists and scored 22.5 points over the last 10 games for Portland.
LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 115.6 points, 45.6 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110 points on 46.7 percent shooting.
Hornets: 3-7, averaging 110 points, 44.5 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114 points on 48.3 percent shooting.
Hornets Injuries: None listed.
Trail Blazers Injuries: Evan Turner: day to day (left knee soreness).
Comments