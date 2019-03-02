Davis scores 20 to lift N. Colorado past Idaho St. 71-62

Jordan Davis had 20 points as Northern Colorado got past Idaho State 71-62 on Saturday night.
Bodie Hume had 15 points for Northern Colorado (20-9, 14-4 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Matej Drgon added 10 points. Jonah Radebaugh had 5 points and 13 rebounds for the home team.
Alonzo Walker had 14 points for the Bengals (9-17, 5-12), who have now lost five games in a row. Kelvin Jones added 14 points and four blocks. Brandon Boyd had 10 points.
The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Bengals for the season. Northern Colorado defeated Idaho State 77-53 on Jan. 21. Northern Colorado faces Southern Utah on the road on Thursday. Idaho State faces Weber State at home on Monday.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Comments