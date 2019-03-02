Sports

Devils F Gabriel suspended for hit on Flyers F Patrick

The Associated Press

March 02, 2019 06:09 PM

New Jersey Devils right wing Kurtis Gabriel (39) falls onto Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas (3), of the Czech Republic, after a collision along the boards during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, March 1, 2019, in Newark, N.J. The Flyers won 6-3.
NEW YORK

The NHL has suspended New Jersey Devils forward Kurtis Gabriel for one game for an illegal hit on Philadelphia Flyers forward Nolan Patrick.

The hit occurred 5:02 into the first period of New Jersey's 6-3 loss on Friday night. Gabriel was assessed a major penalty for boarding.

The suspension was announced on Saturday.

Based on his average annual salary, Gabriel forfeits $3,494.62. The money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

