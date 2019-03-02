Thompson IV leads E. Michigan over N. Illinois 75-69

James Thompson IV recorded 15 points and 17 rebounds as Eastern Michigan defeated Northern Illinois 75-69 on Saturday. Boubacar Toure added 12 points and 16 rebounds for the Eagles.
Paul Jackson had 19 points and six assists for Eastern Michigan (14-15, 8-8 Mid-American Conference). Kevin McAdoo added 10 points.
Eugene German had 22 points for the Huskies (13-16, 6-10). Levi Bradley added 14 points. Dante Thorpe had seven assists.
The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Huskies for the season. Eastern Michigan defeated Northern Illinois 57-49 on Feb. 9. Eastern Michigan plays Ball St. at home on Tuesday. Northern Illinois matches up against Central Michigan on the road on Tuesday.
