Ariya Jutanugarn moves into 1st place at LPGA Singapore

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Amy Olson of the U.S. plays an approaching shot during the Evian Championship women's golf tournament in Evian, eastern France. Olson's eagle on the front nine and a late birdie on the 16th hole were enough for the American to emerge from a five-way tie for the first-round lead to shoot a 3-under 69 and take a two-stroke lead after two rounds at the HSBC Women's World Championship. Francois Mori, File AP Photo