Winx breaks Group One world record with win at Randwick

Jockey Hugh Bowman returns to scale after riding Winx to victory in race 6 of the TAB Chipping Norton Stakes during Chipping Norton Stakes Day at Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney, Australia Saturday, March 2, 2019. Seven-year-old mare Winx set a world record Saturday for Group One wins following a come-from-behind victory in the Chipping Norton Stakes at Royal Randwick. AAP Photo via AP Simon Bullard