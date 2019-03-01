Hooker scores 36 to lead Kennesaw State over Stetson 83-82

Tyler Hooker had a career-high 36 points as Kennesaw State defeated Stetson 83-82 on Friday night.
Kosta Jankovic had 15 points for Kennesaw State (6-25, 3-13 Atlantic Sun Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Kyle Clarke and Bobby Parker added seven rebounds each.
Jankovic made two free throws with 1:09 to go for the final points in the regular-season finale.
The Owls missed their final six shots, but on their final possessions the Hatters turned the ball over three times and missed three shots, including a 3-point try to end the game.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
Kennesaw State claimed the eighth and final seed to the conference tournament while Stetson saw its season end.
Christiaan Jones had 19 points for the Hatters (7-24, 3-13). Abayomi Iyiola added 18 points and seven rebounds. Marques Sumner had 10 points.
The Owls evened the season series against the Hatters with the win. Stetson defeated Kennesaw State 92-75 on Feb. 2.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Comments