Alliance in holding pattern on Johnny Manziel

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 file photo, Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel throws a pass during warmups before a CFL football game against the BC Lions in Montreal. Johnny Manziel is now “available” to the San Antonio Commanders of the Alliance of American Football, the team’s general manager said Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. Before acting on Manziel, the Commanders and the new league are looking into why Manziel’s contract was terminated by the CFL earlier this week. The Canadian Press via AP, File Graham Hughes