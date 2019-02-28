UEFA bans Sergio Ramos for additional Champions League game

This Wednesday Feb. 13, 2019, image shows referee Damir Skomina, left, showing a yellow card to Real's Sergio Ramos, right, after a foul on Ajax's Kasper Dolberg during the first leg, round of sixteen, Champions League soccer match between Ajax and Real Madrid at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands. UEFA is investigating reported comments by Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos that he intentionally got a yellow card to provoke a favorable Champions League ban. Peter Dejong AP Photo